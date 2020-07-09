We are so very grateful to be blessed with such an amazing community. For us to list every single person who sent their kind words of encouragement, prayers and gifts would be pretty much impossible.
First Trevor Hoffman, Mia Fleming, Micah Dixon, and Jeff McGonigal for being way to wise for their young age and acting quickly to get EMT help to the scene of the accident and keeping Fletch calm. Mark and Monique Wooster, Kevin and Laurie Hoffman, Tammy and Steve Parks, Karthaus ambulance and fire departments, Brittany Luzier, Rachel Hoffman and Chase Myers for getting him to where he needed to be for medical attention. Jason and Nikki Unch (Full Throttle) for making all of these amazing signs that are FAR more than a fundraiser..they are visual reminders to pray for Eric MUCH needed continued healing. Every single person who has purchased and placed a #fightforfletch sign at their home. Kaylee and Jenny Peacock for the incredible videos of the signs with the families. (They were amazing for him to see what was happening at home while we were in Pittsburgh). The Lanich Family for hosting the spaghetti dinner for Fletch. Pub 120 for the upcoming cornhole tournament, Stormie Rupert and the Fenton family for the upcoming chicken bbq at Railroad Street Tavern. Richie and Brandi Smith (Xtreme wear) and Niki Eckberg for the incredible T-shirt’s/donations. The entire medical crew at CHP (the 15 teams of doctors/nurses at our last count. Two specific nurses who are now part of our family Noelle and Candace. Our wonderful nurses here at home for dealing with my nonstop worrying mind and being amazingly patient. I owe you one Aunt Mimi :) My dear friends who gave our younger son, Brett, a wonderful 11th birthday to and for helping to keep his life as normal as possible. To our wonderful friends at the PSP. Your exceptional support, wonderful gift and words of encouragement meant the world to Eric. We love our troopers! Our lifelong forever friends for always standing by for any needs for Brett and the house while away. The many texts/calls. The Clearfield and Curwensville schools for their wonderful ways of helping. The Bison Basketball team for their daily check ins and wonderful gift of encouragement. Eric’s friends for the visits and taking time to come sit with him when you could be out enjoying your summer shooting hoops and “ripping lips” (aka FISHING). Eric is blessed with the best friends. To FACEBOOK LAND... for all of your prayers and positive vibes... I read each and every word of encouragement as well as every like and love. I know how many of you are praying and IT IS WORKING... And finally our family - Our parents (Terry and Maureen Briskar and Nancy Coudriet) and Megan Briskar Hazzouri and family, Ryan Briskar and family for helping out immensely with our food and other daily concerns in Pittsburgh and for helping with Bretty. To Brett for being so patient bc his life was flipped upside down as well. Best little brother ever! If we have left anyone out we apologize. Our community has been MORE than amazing. We have no way to ever repay you all. We are so very blessed. A long road to go...but he has come so very far! Thank you for everything! #fightforfletch