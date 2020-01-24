ALTOONA — Altoona Community Theatre is producing one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” runs February 13-16 at the Mishler Theatre. It’s no coincidence the romantic comedy runs Valentine’s Day weekend as the theme of the show is love. Tickets are $10-$17 and can be purchased online at www.mishlertheatre.org or by calling (814) 944-9434.
Sponsored by the Wolf Kuhn Foundation, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” explores what happens when lovers who belong together are stopped by unnatural laws and parental meddling. The show features tons of comedy, dancing, songs, fairies, a play within a play, and a dreamlike atmosphere where sorcery, mischief, explosive passion, shape-shifting mayhem, and fickle infatuation ensue.
Directed by Tom Liszka, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” has been a labor of love since September when the cast of 23 began the challenging process of memorizing iambic pentameter in preparation for their first January rehearsal. “I’m trying to do the play much as Shakespeare’s troupe would have done. His plays were done outdoors in the daylight with a lot of audience involvement. And people could pay extra to sit on the stage for an even closer experience.” At ACT’s performances, 12 audience members will be invited onstage to join in the fun, so those interested in participating are encouraged to arrive early.
Incorporating 50’s doo-wop music might be a surprise to patrons as well as the house lights remaining on during the performance, but trust Liszka, he knows what he’s doing. “Shakespeare’s plays were fast-paced and lots of fun. And that’s exactly what I expect our audience members to experience.”
Established in 1948, Altoona Community Theatre produces quality live theatre to entertain and engage all ages, provide avocational outlets for area residents to express themselves, and foster appreciation for the arts through educational and other programming. For more information go to www.altoonacommunitytheatre.com.