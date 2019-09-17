It’s called Dump Chicken, and it’s genius. Here’s why: You dump chicken pieces and your choice of sauce ingredients into a 1-gallon freezer bag, seal it and stick it in the freezer. When you’re ready to eat it, thaw it overnight in the refrigerator; dump it into a pan (or slow cooker); and bake it. That’s it!
The following recipes can be made with any four to eight pieces of chicken — bone in or boneless, skin on or skinless, even whole. Experiment to see what you prefer.
Simply mix the sauce ingredients; toss the mixture into a Ziploc freezer bag along with the chicken; seal; and freeze.
Note: If you are adding a lot more or a lot less chicken, you may need to adjust the recipes accordingly.
To cook the chicken, thaw the bag overnight in the refrigerator. Pour the contents into a 9-by-12-inch pan, and bake at 350 degrees F until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F. Or prepare these meals in a slow cooker set on low for 4 to 6 hours. In the oven, chicken breasts take 25 to 45 minutes, depending on their thickness. Dark meat may take a bit longer.
BASIC BBQ CHICKEN
- 1/2 cup ketchup
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons dry onion soup mix
CARIBBEAN
CHICKEN
- 1 (8-ounce) can pineapple chunks with juice
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/3 cup orange juice
- 1/2 cup raisins
LEMON GARLIC CHICKEN
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
RUSSIAN CHICKEN
- 2/3 cup apricot preserves
- 16 ounces Russian salad dressing
- 2 packages dry onion soup mix
STICKY CHICKEN
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons peanut butter (smooth or chunky)
- 3 tablespoons ketchup
CANTONESE
CHICKEN
- 1/2 cup ketchup
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
TERIYAKI CHICKEN
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/3 cup soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons rice wine
- 1 1/2 tablespoons cider vinegar
- 1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 1/2 tablespoons ginger, minced (optional)
SPICED CITRUS CHICKEN
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 2 tablespoons orange juice
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons chili powder
- 2 tablespoons paprika
- 1 teaspoon cayenne, or to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon black ground pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon seasoning salt
SPICY SWEET GLAZED CHICKEN
- 2 teaspoons garlic, minced
- 2/3 cup apricot preserves
- 1/3 cup soy sauce
- 1/3 cup ketchup
- 1 teaspoon Tabasco, or to taste
GARLIC DIJON CHICKEN
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 4 tablespoons Dijon-style mustard
- 2 tablespoons lime juice (or lemon juice)
HONEY SESAME CHICKEN
- 1/2 cup chicken broth or water
- 3 tablespoons sesame seeds
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
PEPPER LIME CHICKEN
- 1/2 teaspoon lime zest
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup lime juice
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
