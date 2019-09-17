It’s called Dump Chicken, and it’s genius. Here’s why: You dump chicken pieces and your choice of sauce ingredients into a 1-gallon freezer bag, seal it and stick it in the freezer. When you’re ready to eat it, thaw it overnight in the refrigerator; dump it into a pan (or slow cooker); and bake it. That’s it!

The following recipes can be made with any four to eight pieces of chicken — bone in or boneless, skin on or skinless, even whole. Experiment to see what you prefer.

Simply mix the sauce ingredients; toss the mixture into a Ziploc freezer bag along with the chicken; seal; and freeze.

Note: If you are adding a lot more or a lot less chicken, you may need to adjust the recipes accordingly.

To cook the chicken, thaw the bag overnight in the refrigerator. Pour the contents into a 9-by-12-inch pan, and bake at 350 degrees F until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F. Or prepare these meals in a slow cooker set on low for 4 to 6 hours. In the oven, chicken breasts take 25 to 45 minutes, depending on their thickness. Dark meat may take a bit longer.

BASIC BBQ CHICKEN

  • 1/2 cup ketchup
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons dry onion soup mix

CARIBBEAN

CHICKEN

  • 1 (8-ounce) can pineapple chunks with juice
  • 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/3 cup orange juice
  • 1/2 cup raisins

LEMON GARLIC CHICKEN

  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley
  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

RUSSIAN CHICKEN

  • 2/3 cup apricot preserves
  • 16 ounces Russian salad dressing
  • 2 packages dry onion soup mix

STICKY CHICKEN

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons peanut butter (smooth or chunky)
  • 3 tablespoons ketchup

CANTONESE

CHICKEN

  • 1/2 cup ketchup
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice

TERIYAKI CHICKEN

  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/3 cup soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons rice wine
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons ginger, minced (optional)

SPICED CITRUS CHICKEN

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons chili powder
  • 2 tablespoons paprika
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne, or to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon black ground pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon seasoning salt

SPICY SWEET GLAZED CHICKEN

  • 2 teaspoons garlic, minced
  • 2/3 cup apricot preserves
  • 1/3 cup soy sauce
  • 1/3 cup ketchup
  • 1 teaspoon Tabasco, or to taste

GARLIC DIJON CHICKEN

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 4 tablespoons Dijon-style mustard
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice (or lemon juice)

HONEY SESAME CHICKEN

  • 1/2 cup chicken broth or water
  • 3 tablespoons sesame seeds
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

PEPPER LIME CHICKEN

  • 1/2 teaspoon lime zest
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/4 cup lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt

