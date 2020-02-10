BRADENTON, Fla. — The second half of last season brought many bad things for the Pirates. A 4-24 stretch that was so awful it’s almost unrepeatable, knocking them from 2½ games out of first place in the NL Central and triggering an offseason of change.
Josh Bell’s hot bat disappeared. Players and coaches fought. Injuries ran rampant. Their (now former) closer, Felipe Vazquez, was arrested on child sex charges.
Yet as jaw-droppingly awful as those final 73 games spread over nearly three months were, they did produce a couple redeemable occurrences, one of them being the back-to-basics approach exhibited by Chris Archer, one that could portend good things for the Pirates in 2020.
Especially when you consider the totality of Archer’s season, when the end result was still his worst ERA (5.19) and highest rate home runs per nine innings (1.9) of his eight-year career.
“The one thing about Chris Archer is he’s really good. But when he’s motivated, he’s even better,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said at PiratesFest last month. “And I think Arch thrives on people telling him he can’t do things. He’s going to prove to you that he can.”
Dig a little deeper into what Archer accomplished since rediscovering his former self, and what Shelton is saying there comes off as more than lip service.
Consider:
• After giving up 20 home runs in 15 starts before the All-Star break, Archer coughed up just five in eight starts after it. That manifested itself in an .842 OPS allowed before the break and a .703 after.
• Archer’s strikeout rate rose from 25.3% to 30.9%, his walks went from 11.8 to 7.9, and he saw a 12.4% drop in hard contact, per Fangraphs.
• Most noticeable was Archer’s Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP) mark of 3.29 in the second half, down from 5.92 over his first 15 starts. If you’re looking for context, that was the same number produced by Zack Greinke over the second half of 2019.
“He didn’t have the year that he wanted last year,” Shelton said. “I’m excited about Chris Archer this year. I’m excited talking to him, just knowing him as a person, hearing it in his voice, the way he is. I’m excited about where Arch is at.”
Shelton should know. He was the Tampa Bay Rays’ hitting coach during a few of Archer’s best years — including 2015, when the right-hander made 34 starts, struck out 252, had an ERA of 3.23 and finished fifth in Cy Young voting.
One of the catchers on that team was actually Luke Maile, who could very well back up Jacob Stallings this season. While Stallings and Archer meshed well together late last season, Maile has certainly seen Archer when he’s at his best and thinks a return of that pitcher is entirely possible.
“His best is still ahead of him, as far as I’m concerned,” Maile said. “He’s about as electric as they come. … Super good competitor. He’s a guy that we’re going to have to rely on, I’m sure, to cover a lot of innings for us. I know he’s up for the challenge.”
Appearance-wise, Archer will definitely look different this season. An Instagram post from this past Thursday showed Archer cutting off his signature dreadlocks, with part of the caption reading, “Time to start over.”
New pitching coach Oscar Marin, meanwhile, has noticed something else after watching video of Archer throw. Before working about pitch mix or location, the Pirates first need to allow Archer to be himself on the mound, to encourage him to be more athletic.
That sort of thing will be most noticeable with how Archer tends to hop off the mound at times — occasionally celebrating with a fist bump — but the process starts long before that.
Archer quarterbacked a Wing-T offense at Clayton (N.C.) High and was the co-conference player of the year as a senior, meaning the athleticism is there. Look for the Pirates to work with Archer on his stride in order to better engage his lower half.
“For him, it’s beginning to understand where his delivery should be according to his athleticism,” Marin said. “That’s one of the the biggest things we’ve talked about. He’s a great athlete. He needs to feel comfortable in the movements where he needs to be repeatable, without being so mechanical. Being athletic in his movements and being able to repeat that.”
It’s been a stretch for Archer thus far in Pittsburgh, but the ability to snap that cycle could mean big things for him and the Pirates.
Archer, 31, has one more year left on a contract that could pay him $11 million in 2021, provided his employer — the Pirates or another MLB club — doesn’t exercise a $250,000 buyout. If he finds success in Pittsburgh, the Pirates could try to flip Archer to a contender and turn him into several prospects they can later develop. Or perhaps a bounce-back season would make the Pirates want to keep Archer.
Either way, there are plenty of reasons why a bounce-back season will matter, most notably for Archer trying to prove that he’s better than he’s shown here thus far.
“He looks great,” Shelton said. “It was well-documented that he threw a bullpen at MLB Diversity Camp, which was awesome for me because Oscar saw it. Then I had a couple buddies that were working the camp that saw it. I was able to see it on video. Oscar has seen him throw twice. I’ve talked to Arch a couple times, saw Arch during the winter meetings and met with him. [General manager] Ben [Cherington] hadn’t met him, so Ben was able to sit down [with Archer].
“He looks great, so I’m excited.”