HYDE — The annual ABCD 3-2-1 Tournament was held recently at 4C, as well as two other events — the Red White and Blue Tournament and the ABCD Drop-Out Scramble Tournament.
In the ABCD 3-2-1 tourney, first place went to the foursome of Ryan Butler, Dan Gearhart, John Law and Chris Barrett.
David Butler, PD Beish, Willie Gearhart and Mike Yankevich took second.
Third place went to Barry Kline, Barrett Kline, Karson Kline and Joel Peterson, while fourth was garnered by Ben Johnson, Merrill Dunlap, Mike Yingling and Alex Weaver.
In the Red White and Blue Tournament, George Holobinko was the winner of the first flight, followed by Andrew Janocko and Brent Miller.
PD Beish took the second flight, followed by Rick Schickling and Karson Kline.
Third flight went to Jerry Fletcher, followed by Tim Janocko and Jeff Smith.
George Holobinko won the fourth flight, followed by Oliver Billotte and Larry Seamen.
The final event was the ABCD Drop-Out Scramble.
The foursome of Josh Norris, Nick Ninosky, Mike Morrison and Pat Pallo were the winners.
Second place went to Bobby Gearhart, Jeremy Potter, Ryan Gearhart and Derek Danver.
Ben Timko, Ken Braniff, Jesse Beish and Jack Woodford were fourth.