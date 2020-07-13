Only three Division I college football programs have three players on the 2020 Bednarik Award Watch List released Monday.
Pitt is one of them, joining defending national champion LSU and USC.
Selected to the list from the Panthers are safety Paris Ford, defensive end Patrick Jones II and defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman.
The trio played a large role last season in helping the Pitt defense lead the nation in sacks per game (3.9) and rank ninth in tackles for a loss per game (7.9).
Ford and Twyman were first-team All-ACC selections, and Jones was a second-team honoree.
The Bednarik Award Watch List is compiled each year by the Maxwell Football Club, and the award will go to the one named college football’s top defensive player.
The semifinalists will be announced Nov. 3, and the three finalists will be revealed Nov. 23.
The winner will be announced during on Dec. 10.
Chuck Bednarik was a defensive standout at linebacker in college at Penn and in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles. He is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame (1969) and the Pro Football Hall of Fame (1967). Bednarik died in 2015 at the age of 89.