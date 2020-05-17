Two people are dead after a party on Saturday at the Houston-area home of former MLB All-Star Carl Crawford.
According to the Houston Chronicle, which quoted a police spokesperson, a young child was swimming in a pool at the house when he started having trouble breathing. A 25-year-old woman jumped in, presumably to help, but neither made it out alive.
In fact, they weren’t even responsive on the way to the hospital, the Chronicle says.
“We’re told, at one point while Carl was inside, the boy wandered off and fell into his swimming pool out back,” TMZ writes. “The woman went in after him, but neither were able to exit the pool safely. Our sources say Carl tried reviving them the best he could on the spot, but was unsuccessful.
“Paramedics arrived and tried life-saving measures themselves, but to no avail.”