Cooking with Dianne: Try a taste of summer with these Fruit Crumble Bars

  • By Dianne Byers dbyers@theprogressnews.com

Local supermarket produce sections and farm stands are starting to fill up with beautiful fruit. Apples, oranges and bananas are making way for melons, berries, stone fruits such as cherries, nectarines, peaches and plums. All this bounty makes for brightly colored displays.

Clark Boyz Garage opens at Curwensville

  • By Dianne Byers dbyers@theprogressnews.com

CURWENSVILLE — Clark Boyz Garage Inc. opened in Curwensville in May offering car and light truck repairs, service and inspections.

Gulich Township Supervisors meet

  • dbyers

SMITHMILL — The monthly meeting of the Gulich Township Supervisors was held Wednesday, July 3 at the municipal building.

Special Sentencing/ARD court

  • By Jeff Corcino jcorcino@theprogressnews.com

President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman heard the following cases as Special Sentencing Court and Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Court for the month of June.

Revocation Court

  • jcorcino

President Judge Fredric J. Ammeman heard the following cases for revocation/contempt of court for the month of June.

Grassflat juvenile missing

On July 3 at 3:58 p.m., it was reported to Clearfield-based state police that Ashley Maria Pierson, 15, of Grassflat, was reported as a runaway by Clearfield County Children and Youth Services — who had legal custody of her.

Clearfield falls to Punsutawney 3-1 in Area 6 Teener Tournament
Clearfield falls to Punsutawney 3-1 in Area 6 Teener Tournament

  • By Rich Murawski rmurawski@theprogressnews.com

Punxsutawney’s Travis Keister smacked a 2-run single in the top of the first inning Sunday afternoon at Lawrence Township Rec Park, and three Punxsy pitchers limited Clearfield to just one run in a 3-1 decision.

2019 Progressland Softball All-Stars announced
2019 Progressland Softball All-Stars announced

  • By Rich Murawski rmurawski@theprogressnews.com

It was another strong softball season in Progressland as five of the seven area teams made the postseason and two — Clearfield and Glendale — made runs in the PIAA playoffs.

Introducing: Carl the Career Bear

  • Adena Civils

Carl the Career Bear is the newest employee of Workforce Solutions for North Central PA. Carl the Career Bear takes children on fun adventures in career exploration.

