Local supermarket produce sections and farm stands are starting to fill up with beautiful fruit. Apples, oranges and bananas are making way for melons, berries, stone fruits such as cherries, nectarines, peaches and plums. All this bounty makes for brightly colored displays.
CURWENSVILLE — Clark Boyz Garage Inc. opened in Curwensville in May offering car and light truck repairs, service and inspections.
CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Public Library has been receiving donations of books for its upcoming annual summer book sale. Donations from the public allow the summer and winter book sales to continue to be held two times each year.
SMITHMILL — The monthly meeting of the Gulich Township Supervisors was held Wednesday, July 3 at the municipal building.
CURWENSVILLE — Residents living near Bailey and Naulton roads complained about fast-moving trucks at Monday’s Curwensville Borough Council meeting.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman heard the following cases as Special Sentencing Court and Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Court for the month of June.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammeman heard the following cases for revocation/contempt of court for the month of June.
Bigler Township Regional Police
On July 3 at 3:58 p.m., it was reported to Clearfield-based state police that Ashley Maria Pierson, 15, of Grassflat, was reported as a runaway by Clearfield County Children and Youth Services — who had legal custody of her.
Punxsutawney’s Travis Keister smacked a 2-run single in the top of the first inning Sunday afternoon at Lawrence Township Rec Park, and three Punxsy pitchers limited Clearfield to just one run in a 3-1 decision.
For much of the District 5, 11- and 12-year-old Little League Tournament, the Clearfield All-Star team’s success was built around solid defense and efficient pitching.
It was another strong softball season in Progressland as five of the seven area teams made the postseason and two — Clearfield and Glendale — made runs in the PIAA playoffs.
HUNTINGDON — The Huntingdon-based J.C. Blair Health System has officially joined Penn Highlands Healthcare, effective June 1, following recent regulatory reviews and approvals.
Carl the Career Bear is the newest employee of Workforce Solutions for North Central PA. Carl the Career Bear takes children on fun adventures in career exploration.
Joseph B. Bower, Jr., President and CEO of CNB Bank, recently announced the promotion of Maria Lemmo to eSolutions officer.
GARY E. BONSALL
Suggested Scripture(s): Luke 11:5-13; Genesis 21:6; Psalm 126
I’m not a gadget girl. I don’t need the newest and latest devices, especially for use in the kitchen, mainly because those things take up room and space is already at a premium.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery's "Pick 2 Day" game were:
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery's "Pick 5 Day" game were: